To determine the last team passed the qualification for UEFA Euro 2020 (video)
In the final round of UEFA Euro-2020 in Cardiff the match between Wales and Hungary, who determined last (in the group stage) of the holder of the permit in a final part of tournament.
Welsh, scoring in each half, won the match 2:0 and became the 20th team packing no suitcases on Euro 2020.
15 minutes radio controlled a pass from Gareth Bale transformed into a goal Aron Ramsey 1:0.
From the beginning of the second half doubled the lead 2:0.
Add that to Ramsey, who suffered the whole qualifying campaign from injury, start against Wales was the first in all matches.
Aron and kind of thanked coach Ryan Giggs for the trust and patience.
