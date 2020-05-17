To disinfect or not: who are not known cases of the spread of coronavirus across the surface
The world health organization (who) are not known cases of infection by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 when touching public surfaces. However, the organization still recommends disinfection of such surfaces. Writes about this edition of DW with reference to the new hygienic recommendations of who.
The organization discusses numerous studies on the survival of virus on surfaces. According to one of them, the coronavirus can survive on certain surfaces up to several days. We have prepared an infographic based on one of the reports of scientists. It can be seen below.
At the same time, the who advises these studies with caution as they are carried out in laboratories, not in real life. In field conditions the virus is strongly influenced by sunlight and moisture. For example, at a temperature of 21-24 degrees Celsius and a humidity level of 80 percent of the “half-life” of viral particles trapped on the surface of a drop of human saliva is 2 minutes, and for the same particles in the air and 20% humidity for about fifteen minutes. More detailed results of this study can be found here.
The who stressed that researchers have the experience of functioning with other types of coronaviruses that survive on different surfaces and people can be infected by touch. Therefore, the organization advises not to abandon disinfection.
The who thus recommends not spraying disinfectants in clinics, shops, offices and homes, but also outdoors as they do in some Asian countries. Bleach can be dangerous for humans, chemicals like chlorine cause irritation to eyes and skin, disorders of breathing and digestion.
