To dispel the myth about the dangers of fresh juice
Scientists dispelled the myth about the dangers of fresh juice. They called this drink is extremely useful and recommend it for daily use.
In fruit contains large amounts of antioxidants and vitamins, so they are recommended daily to include in your diet. It is best to alternate different kinds of juices to enrich the body of various substances. There is a theory that you need to eat five kinds of fruits and vegetables a day. Few people follow this rule. Doctors consider this amount optimal for the correct functioning of the body. Also, doctors recommend to include in your diet whole grains and nuts.
The misconception that while they are pressed is a significant loss of fiber, making the juice is useless for health, has also been refuted by scientists. Of course, in addition to the juices is to consume whole fruits and vegetables, but the body of the drink that does not detract.
Experts insist that the juices need to be perceived as one of the options of healthy meals, which will enrich the body with necessary substances. To fully replace juice fruits and vegetables will not succeed.