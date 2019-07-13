To dispel the myths about pregnancy after 30 years
Experts have dispelled myths about pregnancy women after 30 years. More recently, a 25 years old girl was considered no longer young to carry out their reproductive function. When the lady was 30 years old, and she was just about becoming a mother, this situation seemed very strange.
The first myth is the difficulty of conception. This statement is partially true. According to statistics, 27 years old chance of getting pregnant is 86%, and in 35 years – 82%.
Also allegedly increases the risk of miscarriage in case of pregnancy. This happens in 1.5% of cases in women older than 30 years. However, there is another statistic: young girls in the early stages may not even notice a spontaneous abortion. Such cases is 20%. The reason for the failure of pregnancy should not become fear of losing the baby.
Another myth is associated with changes in health. According to experts, this rate is influenced not digits in the passport, but a way of life that leads a woman.
There is an assumption that after 30 years you can only get pregnant with IVF. At the same time, about 80% of conceptions are naturally.
Prior to the beginning of the XXI century girls after 30 years called “staracademie”. Who believe that this characterization sounds insulting to any woman.
If you compare the older girls, with 20 years, then increases slightly the risk of having a premature baby. It all depends no how much age, how many from a condition in which the body.
The last myth is associated with increased risk of diagnosis in children is genetic abnormalities. This statement is really true, but today in early pregnancy can be tested, which will help to identify possible defects.