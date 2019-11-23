To divorce or to marry the child: for which radical measures are the Americans to obtain financial aid for College
There is one thing that has been puzzling more than College. Is paying huge bills for tuition.
In online communities such as Facebook and Reddit, some parents share the standard suggestions of how to handle tuition bill. Among the options — save more money or choosing a less expensive College.
Others propose more radical measures, aimed primarily at how to get more money on FAFSA — Federal financial aid program to students.
For example, if a student marries, he is considered legally independent from their parents. And given his small income (if any) and savings, he may qualify for a more substantial amount of state aid.
Some parents offer to hack into the FAFSA system, an easier way is to move saved for College money from the savings account of the student on account of his brother or sister. Thus, the system of financial aid the student will assess his situation as more complex, and will offer a higher amount of assistance.
Others even consider divorce as an option to outsmart the system. After the divorce, the FAFSA will take into account only one parent’s income when calculating the amount of aid. Debbie Schwartz, founder of the Facebook group “Paying for College 101”, said she often saw parents jokingly offered to legally divorce to obtain large amounts of financial aid.
But some parents, she said, do not laugh at such proposals, and act.
The College became very expensive and students are graduating with more debt than ever. This leads to extreme measures to reduce costs, as shown by the investigation in Illinois.
An investigation by ProPublica Illinois and the Wall Street Journal in July showed that some families refused legal custody of her children, which gave them the right to receive more financial aid. The University of Illinois transferred the case to the U.S. Department of education and abolished the scholarship that he provided involved in the Scam to students.
Schwartz does not support what parents did in this situation. But she said deep down she “knows what desperation can push people to such a step”.
Just as people are planning for retirement or trying to reduce your tax bill, parents are often looking for ways to reduce the amount they expected to pay to cover the cost of a student in College. This figure is known as the “expected family contribution” (EFC), and it is determined after the application of the family for the Federal student (FAFSA).
In a perfect world, families pay the available amount in the EFC, and the College and the government will take care of the remaining expenses. But in practice it doesn’t work like that.
Parents often have to cover a amount that is much higher than the expected family contribution. Even those whose family contribution is zero, in the end spend for College a considerable amount. Students bear the costs of the learning materials and accommodation are not covered by the College, or their financial aid package may include Federal loans, which have to pay off later.
Request to the FAFSA: a long, complex and opaque procedure
The Federal government calculates the EFC on the basis of data on wages, assets and other information that families indicate in applications the FAFSA. Most universities require that students and their families to fill out this form if they wish to receive financial assistance in the form of grants or scholarships.
The government also requires to go on the FAFSA from anyone who wants to obtain Federal loans to Finance their education. The window for filling out FAFSA applications for the 2020-21 academic year opened in October. The Federal deadline for applications is 30 June 2020, although some States set different deadlines.
Conceptual FAFSA, of course, makes sense. Educational institutions and the Federal government need any tool to determine how students and their families are able to pay for education.
Parents are often shocked at the amounts which, in the opinion of the Federal government, they can pay for their child’s education.
Many parents expressed surprise at the fact that the Federal government expected them to pay tens of thousands of dollars for the education of their children, at the same time covering other costs students on accommodation, meals, educational materials. Others said that they eventually had to pay a lot more than the EFC.
Unclear the process of evaluation of what the family can afford, makes it difficult to plan education of the student. This may mean that the student is in order to save chooses a less expensive College, which may have fewer resources for learning.
How colleges use the EFC
Colleges turn to EFC in two ways: first, they consider it as a base to offer their own financial aid programs to student, but it is unclear how they interpretiruya data about income and decide what amount of scholarships to offer students. Secondly, they view this as a signal of shareholders ‘ equity of the family — but one that often needs to be checked as schema manipulation data to the FAFSA are opened more often.
To stop scams, some colleges are trying to check the information about the financial situation of the family in other ways. The staff can actually check the address of the student. If the student’s family low EFC, but a huge house, this may lead the College to abandon the idea of providing a student scholarship.
At the University of Illinois, where the family refused legal custody of her children to save money on accounts for training, administrators are unable to determine how much Federal or state money students received through the fraudulent scheme. But officials of the University dismissed the students won scholarships after he learned that students have access to more funds than was specified in their application for FAFSA.
To better understand the cost of College for students, parents should contact the office of financial aid University. The Federal government also requires that colleges had calculators to calculate costs. You can find them here.