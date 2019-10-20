To drink champagne every day: scientists have given interesting advice “nervous” women
The consumption of sparkling wines, including champagne, to helping people cope with stress, so “nervous” women should be drinking every day. To such conclusion scientists from the Institute of research of food products in Madrid, says Cosmo.
According to scientists, champagne increases protection of an organism against age-related diseases neurophysiological in nature as it contains components that protect nerve cells from death.
In addition, moderate consumption of champagne would be beneficial for the respiratory system. The wine has a stimulating effect on the digestive system and improves bile flow.
Another aspect of the use of “fizzy” drink — lotions to prolong the youth of skin.
Conclusion Spanish scientists have confirmed neuroscientists from the United States: they found that wine — it is the best product to enhance brain activity.
At the same time, scientists stress that to abuse champagne is not: for all his benefits daily dose should not exceed 100 ml (glass).
