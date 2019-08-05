To drink or not to drink: 7 little-known facts about the benefits of warm water
Everyone knows that water is essential for human survival. The body may simply refuse to work if it will be enough fluids. Warm water has incredible health benefits. What will change in connection with its acceptance, will be discussed in our material.
Improved metabolism
Metabolism will be much better if you drink warm water. It is needed to maintain a healthy metabolism. And it would be beneficial for many systems of the body. It is advisable to start school each morning with a glass of warm water to start the intestines and other organs. It will be the best revival.
The use of warm water is also involved in the digestive process. Drink this liquid stimulates this process, including allows you to get rid of constipation. The stool will move much easier and less painful, if you replace a glass of cold water on hot.
Getting rid of a cold
Using warm water can get rid of cold, cough and sore throat. It will dissolve the phlegm, to help bring her out of the respiratory tract and ease the pain in the throat. In addition, warm water can wash the nose, to get rid of a cold.
Menstrual pain
Many women suffer from pain during menstruation. And the warm water will ease the cramping. She has a calming effect on the muscles of the abdomen, which eliminates spasms.
Detoxification
Warm water will be a great tool to deal with the detoxification process. Body temperature in this case, it begins to grow, and this leads to the release of sweat. Thanks to the warm water of the body are derived toxins, the body is cleared. The most effective to drink warm water with lemon for such purposes.
Slow aging
Drink warm water is useful and in order to slow down the aging process. Water helps to repair skin cells, improve elasticity. As a result, the skin due to the warm water becomes more smooth, fresh and beautiful. In addition, this liquid can clean the pores of the body and to eliminate some of the causes of infections that cause acne.
Beauty hair
The warm water can be to achieve beauty hair — they will become more soft, manageable. The fact that the water activates the nerve endings in the roots of the hair, which is very useful for their life and growth, as well as preservation of health. Besides, hair will grow much faster if they are washed over with warm water.
Circulation
Blood circulation will be much better if you drink warm water. And this is extremely important for health and proper functioning of muscles and nerves. Also, warm water can improve the nervous system, destroying fat around it.
