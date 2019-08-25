To dump a nuclear bomb on Mars: Elon Musk suggested how to make the planet suitable for life
The idea to terraform Mars — that is, to change it so that it became suitable for life — owns the minds of people long ago. Recently, entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk said on Twitter that you need to throw on the “red planet” lots of nuclear explosions, which can cause a climatic reaction: billions of cubic meters of ice will melt, and then there will be deposits of carbon dioxide, says Science Alert.
Nuke Mars!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019.
However, after just a couple of days, the founder of SpaceX in one of his tweets has made a reservation: it is possible not to bombard the Red planet, and “warm” it with thousands of satellites in solar reflectors. Then the climate on Mars will become warmer, will appear in carbon dioxide.
More his idea, Musk did not comment.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2019.
The newspaper reminds that many scientists have repeatedly stated that to terraform the Red planet and turn it into something even remotely resembling our Earth, it is difficult, others say not impossible.
