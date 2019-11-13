‘To embroil Ukrainians and Jews’: the role played by the KGB in the fate of the guard concentration camps, which Netflix removed the series
The news that the American company Netflix released a documentary series about the native of Ukraine Ivan Demjanjuk, a former guard of the Nazi death camps, who was convicted in the deaths of more than 28,000 prisoners, again drew attention to his biography.
Question, if he was guilty, whether the person who committed the alleged crimes, remained open, says the BBC. The trial lasted more than three decades and ceased in 2012 because of the death of Demjanjuk.
After the war he was in West Germany, where in 1952 he emigrated to the U.S. and received citizenship there. Over the last 35 years of his life, he endured trials in three countries. He was deprived of citizenship, was sentenced to death, acquitted, and then tried again. All this time, the debate about whether he’s guilty or not, did not abate.
What’s the KGB?
The situation remained uncertain due to diametrically different assessment of the evidence, was he a sadistic guard of the Nazi concentration camp “Treblinka”, nicknamed “Ivan the terrible”: some courts have recognized the documents of the accusation be real, others fake.
Concerns over some of the documents were employees of the American Federal Bureau of investigation. Back in 1985 they had a suspicion that the Nazi identity card of Demjanjuk isn’t the main proof of his guilt — “it is very likely that it was fabricated” by the KGB.
Despite this, the FBI has not announced about his doubts for over 25 years: the first came in 2011.
In this context, should take a closer look to the document that is stored in the Branch state archive of security Service of Ukraine.
We are talking about the “Information statement” under the heading “Secret”, sent to the Central Committee of the Communist party on 13 February 1981 with the signature of the Chairman of the KGB of the USSR General Vitaly Fedorchuk.
Red stamp on the first page reminds readers of the Central Committee: “Subject to refund”. This document was declassified in August 2013.
Judging by the reviews of those who have watched the Netflix series, the authors are not aware of the main message “KGB man” of Soviet Ukraine.
“Activities to compromise the OUN”
The relevant section of “Information messages” has an eloquent title: “On measures to compromise the OUN — former war criminals” (OUN — Organization of Ukrainian nationalists).
First Fedorchuk said “about carrying out in the United States under the pressure of public opinion trials the participants of the OUN and former Nazi henchmen, who settled in the United States.”
The impression that the root cause of the trial was precisely the pressure of public opinion.
But no. As it turns out the “by the KGB of the Republic were collected and handed over to the American authorities and media documentaries about their bloody crimes during the Second world war.”
Please note: materials not transmitted formally, that is, publicly and legally, and “through the possibilities of the KGB”. In fact, through Soviet agents in the United States.
That is, the Union did not want to show their interest in this matter and portrayed the casual observer.
Obviously, “especially a relationship of trust” was formed in the KGB with Michael Hansakom — Ukrainian who was born in the United States.
It is known that he was allegedly on his own initiative made and printed in the newspaper Ukrainian News, which he edited, list of Ukrainians of America, the former Nazi war criminals — a few names.
Less well known is that the Communist party USA, active participant of which was Hanusiak (according to some, even a member of the Central Committee), was financed from Moscow.
The defendant printed Hansakom list was including Ivan Demjanjuk.
“To drive a wedge between Ukrainians and Jews”
Fedorchuk informs that the U.S. Department of justice sued the Demjanjuk case of deprivation of citizenship and deportation, which was examined by the court in Cleveland.
About the Demjanjuk General provided a brief background.
“During the war, — was stated in the certificate — he deserted from the Soviet Army, volunteered for service in the Waffen-SS, served as a guard in the Nazi death camps of Sobibor, Treblinka (Poland) and Flossenburg (Germany), took part in the mass extermination of prisoners, including persons of Jewish nationality. the prosecution said that he hid at the entrance to the U.S. the fact of participation in the crimes of the Nazis against the people of the Soviet Union and Poland.”
Fedorchuk does not hide, why is his Department actively participates in this story. The first goal is “to further compromise the OUN”.
The second objective: to embroil the émigré circles, in particular to drive a wedge between Ukrainians and Jews (in the terminology of the KGB, between the “OUN” and “Zionists”).
The intention of the Soviet Union, by the way, once “decoded” Valentyn Moroz — dissident and a prisoner in the Mordovian camps, who in 1979 along with four other dissidents were exchanged for two Soviet spies imprisoned in the United States.
Frost was a participant of the protest rally, which took place on 10 February 1981 in front of the courthouse in Cleveland. He explained to the reporter of a newspaper that “the trial of Demjanjuk inspired by the Soviet Union to foment hostility between Jews and Ukrainians.”
15 April 1981 the Chairman of the KGB of the USSR announced the news: awaiting the court decision on depriving Demjanjuk of his U.S. citizenship and deported him to Poland or Germany. And assured that his office will continue “to compromise the OUN to the public of Western countries and anti-block with the Zionists”.
A few months Fedorchuk informed the Committee that on June 23 the district court of Cleveland took the decision to deprive Demjanjuk of his U.S. citizenship and deported him from the country.
What does it mean?
Given the “signals” main “KGB” of the Ukrainian SSR to the Central Committee of the Communist party does not mean that all of the evidence against Demjanjuk had been fabricated by the KGB. The question of authenticity should study specialists and they have to assess the arguments “for” and “against”.
But the quoted information messages indicate that the question of Demjanjuk is not engaged in the KGB, as it was considered earlier, namely the KGB of the USSR — the fact Fedorchuk emphasizes repeatedly.
That is, the case should be kept in Kiev and not in Moscow.
Possible when it is found, it will be possible to determine precisely what documents to Demjanjuk was (not was) fraudulent.