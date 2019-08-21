To end the legal ‘loophole’: the administration of the trump changes the rules of detention of illegal immigrants
The administration trump’s plans to end the legal “loophole” that allows the families of illegal immigrants to enter the United States, writes Fox News.
The new rule will replace the court order, known as “a settlement in the case Flores,” which helped create the policy of “catch and release” in relation to immigrant families.
In accordance with the new policy, families will work together to stay in the detention centres for illegal immigrants until the immigration judge consider their case. Now they will not be release 20 days after the arrest, as was done earlier on the basis of “settlement in the case Flores”.
“President trump has made it clear that he is going to pay any price to protect the American border, and this rule plays a vital role in the strategy of restoring the integrity of our immigration system and our national security,” — said the representative of the administration edition of the Washington Times.
According to Daily Caller, the new national detention standards for families will be part of the implementation of the new policy.
“A settlement in the case Flores” refers to the case of the 1980-ies, when a girl named Jenny Flores, who was then 15 years old, was detained together with the adults after they were detained while crossing the U.S. border after fleeing from El Salvador. Since 1997, this resolution obliged the government to send children of illegal immigrants in special centres to care for them no later than 20 days after the arrest, and provide them access to medical care and visit relatives.
In the end, this resulted in the fact that children are often released together with their parents, and then they were not at the courts in their Affairs, while remaining in the U.S. illegally.
In July at a hearing of the oversight Committee of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress, Congresswoman from Michigan Rashid of Tlib accused the acting head of the Department of homeland security Kevin Maculinea and other officers of the administration in trying to reverse the effect of the “Settlement in the case Flores” to “keep children in custody longer.”
Macalino shrugged off this accusation. He explained that he would like families to be together during the time required for completion of their immigration process and adjudication of their cases by the immigration courts.
“We don’t want to change the provisions on conditions of detention. We want to systematize these provisions to maintain the highest possible level, he said. We want the families were together, and we achieve this through the immigration process that is fair and fast. But it cannot be completed within 20 days.”
Democrats called such detention of illegal immigrants “inhumane”, while many Republicans accused Democrats of hypocrisy, saying that they were silent about such detentions under the Obama administration.