To escape the heat: what kind of water better to drink?
In hot weather thirst overcomes all. What drink is best to quench and why it is best to choose plain water.
Probably all know the feeling when a cold beer or soda and ask for the hands. But these drinks are harmful. Drinking beer in the heat at all dangerous – alcohol raises blood pressure and increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Sugary sodas, moreover, that is not a very good thirst quencher, and contain a lot of harmful substances. Therefore, to save better water.
You can always carry a bottle of clean water. In many cities cleaning systems allow you to drink water straight from the tap, but the fact is that before you get into your glass, it passes through the pipes. And there may already be many surprises. If you want to make sure that you water comes in the proper form, you can take it for analysis. Or buy a cheap filter that will allow you not to worry.
Bottled water is good because it does not get bacteria and other contaminants until you open the bottle. You should pay attention to the indicators of mineralization depends on not only the benefits but also the taste of water. For example, some mineral water intended for therapeutic application. They are salty and sometimes bitter taste and drink them in unlimited quantities is not recommended.
It is believed that expensive water the most useful. But, studies show, rather, it is a marketing ploy. Indeed, mineral water from natural sources is more expensive than regular purified water. But the difference between the two types of mineral water will be quite insignificant. Therefore, buying expensive foreign water you overpay for the brand and the delivery, not the quality.