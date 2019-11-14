To fly away on vacation for a short time is unsafe
The danger of a short vacation, for which we have to make a flight in that the body no time to recover after traveling by plane, which is a heavy workload. Particularly damaging to such a leave can affect the condition of people with chronic diseases.
Doctors advised very careful to use the weekend and do not make them mini-vacations with the need to fly to distant lands, especially in the region with markedly different climates.
“It is not necessary to fly on holiday for a short time, because the body simply will not have time to recover after the flight”, — experts say.
The doctor-the therapist Lyudmila Lapa commented on the fact that any flights and adaptation in a different climate are very serious burden for the immune system. According to him, any flight valid on the condition of the joints, cardiovascular system.
“Especially frequent travel is not recommended for people with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, post-stroke and post-infarction conditions, and for problems with the thyroid gland and with diabetes,” said the doctor.
In turn, the therapist Grigory Arutyunov noted that during the flight it is important to try to protect themselves from the risk of deep vein thrombosis. For this, the expert recommended to stand, walk and do exercises for calf muscles, regardless of the duration of flights.