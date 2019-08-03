To get rid of thyroid problems will help you walnuts!
August 3, 2019
Here’s how to use green walnuts to combat disorders of thyroid!
Many people worldwide suffer from thyroid disorders, these problems can affect your health, appearance, and especially on mood.
Thyroid disorders are 10 times more often in women than in men especially over the age of 35 years.
Problems with the thyroid gland affect the human body thus:
- Constant feeling of fatigue.
- Nervousness and irritability.
- Changes appetite.
- Low libido.
- Dry skin.
- Of metabolic disorders.
- Disorders of the menstrual cycle.
- A sensation of cold.
- High blood pressure.
- Pain in the muscles.
- Changes in the structure of the hair.
- In a hoarse voice.
- Trouble falling asleep.
In this article we will tell you the recipe is simple remedy that will help to get rid of any thyroid problems due to deficiencies of iodine, without any side effects.
Recipe!
Ingredients:
- A glass container with a lid.
- Green walnuts — 40.
- 1 kilogram of honey.
Training:
- First you need to thoroughly wash the green nuts and make them cuts.
- Place all nuts in a glass bowl and cover with honey.
- Leave the jar under direct sunlight for 40 days.
- After that, strain the preparation and use only the liquid.
Usage:
Take this remedy for 1 week to 3 tablespoons per day before each meal, then take 1 tbsp.
Before using any of the popular recipes recommended to consult with your doctor.
