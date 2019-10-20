“To give things away?”: Andrey Bogdan complained about a girl that kicked him out
The head of the Office of the President Andrei Bogdan said that his girlfriend Anastasia Slichnaya kicked him out.
He wrote about this in the comments to her post in Facebook.
“Friends! Tell me! Where it is possible to give things in good condition?” Anastasia wrote Slichnaya in the post “only for friends”.
In the comments of the post appeared Andrei Bogdan. “The guys who have to spend the night? Kicked me out on the street”, — said Bohdan.
“Karaoke bed,” wrote in response to Dmitry kreynin.
Anastasia Slichnaya Andrei Bogdan has repeatedly seen at various events.