To help and defend: what you need to know if your house is sick COVID-19
Most people who suffer COVID-19, the disease is mild, and they can recover at home. Proper home care of the sick can help stop the spread COVID-19 and to protect people at risk of serious disease from the coronavirus. About what you need to know and how to protect yourself told on the website of the Center for control and disease prevention in USA (CDC).
If you are caring for a sick person at home, watch for signs of deterioration, prevent the spread of germs, treat the symptoms and be careful when to see a doctor or you can complete home isolation.
IMPORTANT! The elderly and people of any age with certain serious diseases, such as lung disease, heart disease or diabetes are at high risk of developing more serious complications caused by the disease COVID-19, and should seek medical help as soon as you discover symptoms of the disease.
If you are caring for someone who coronavirus confirmed or is suspected COVID-19, it is very important to control the human condition and to carry out monitoring on the deterioration of symptoms.
Always have contact information readily. If symptoms worsen, call the doctor. In case of emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that the man is sick or he has a suspicion of the presence COVID-19.
People who have signs of severe forms COVID-19, should immediately consult a doctor. Signs of disease include:
- difficulty breathing or shortness of breath;
- constant pain or pressure in the chest;
- confusion;
- bluish lips or face.
There may be other specific symptoms. Therefore, doctor’s consultation is required.
How to prevent the spread of germs when caring for patients:
- Ask the sick person as much as possible to be in a separate room, away from other people, including you. If possible, ask him to use a separate bathroom.
- Avoid sharing personal items, household items such as dishes, towels and bed linen.
- If there are Facials, ask the patient to wear a maskwhen he is around people, including you. If the patient cannot wear a mask for the face, this should be done by surrounding, being with him in the same room.
- Often wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after contact with a sick person. If soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitizer for hands that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover the entire surface of your hands and RUB until the skin does not become dry.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Each day, clean all surfacesthat are frequently touched, such as countertops and door handles.
- Use household cleaners or wipes in accordance with the instructions on the label.
- Carefully wash your Laundry.
- When washing of dirty linen, wear disposable gloves and keep soiled items away from body during washing. Wash hands immediately after removing gloves.
- Avoid unnecessary visitors.
For any additional questions about their care please contact your doctor or local health Department.
How to ensure the correct treatment of symptoms:
- Make sure the patient drinks plenty of fluids and rest.
- Drugs, non-prescription, can help combat the symptoms.
- In most people, symptoms last a few days and disappear within weeks.
When you can stop home isolation
People with COVID-19, which was treated at home, you can stop home isolation if they have no opportunity to take the test for the presence of coronavirus, under the following conditions:
- They have not had fever for at least 72 hours (i.e. three full days without fever, without the use of medication that reduces fever).
- Other symptoms began to disappear (for example, cough or shortness of breath).
- Since the onset of symptoms was not less than 7 days.
If the patient passes the test to determine whether it is still contagious, he may terminate the insulation under the following conditions:
- The patient is no longer a fever (without the use of drugs that reduce fever).
- Other symptoms have improved (for example, cough or shortness of breath).
- The patient received two negative test for the presence of coronavirus in a row, with an interval of 24 hours.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
The material is published for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. ForumDaily is not liable for consequences of self-treatment and may not share the views of the author or expert.
