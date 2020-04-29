To help cope with stress: a hotline for physicians who are struggling with COVID-19
Loss faced by many doctors on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus, really put pressure on the psyche. Recently from such pressures Dr. Lorna Breen committed suicide. This writes NBC News.
Calls to support doctors often begin with an apology of a desperate doctor.
“They say things like: “I’m Sorry to bother you,” said Dr. Mona Massoud, who with the help of four other psychiatrists has opened a hotline to help doctors cope with stress in fighting the coronavirus.
“Then they talk about the patients they treated, that they need to go to work, they have no appropriate means of personal protection, that they feel overwhelmed and do not feel support from the authorities”, — says Massoud.
Some doctors, as said Massoud, and so “was on the verge of depression, and then there was a coronavirus”.
“All those things that were pressing on them earlier had to be postponed on the back burner, when there was COVID-19, and then they all burned out,” said Masoud.
Laura’s father Breen, Dr. Philip Breen, called it another “victim” of a pandemic and said that she had no mental health problems.
Dr. Smita Gautam, a psychiatrist from Chicago and co-founder of the hotline, says that she is afraid that Brin may be one of many, before the virus will disappear.
“Doctors usually perfectionists who find it difficult to ask for help,” said Gautam.
Masood said that although many physicians are grateful for the public display of appreciation, others feel too guilty.
“Suddenly we are called heroes and put on a pedestal, and we have a deep fear that we are not heroes,’ said Masood. Some doctors feel vulnerable and they have nowhere to Express it.”
Dr. Margaret Seida, a psychiatrist from new York, not connected with the hotline, said that among doctors is not uncommon.
“Many doctors feel unworthy of praise, she said. Even if they saved 10 people that day, they think of one man who failed to save.”
Bryn worked at new York Presbyterian hospital of Allen, in the Northern part of Manhattan.
After it became known about her death, the grieving employees were asked to talk to a counselor — a standard procedure in many hospitals, as well as in such companies as NBCUniversal.
Masoud said that she understood that the hot line specifically for physicians, with physicians were necessary.
“I found a lot of messages about personal mental health, she said. — Doctors were the daily stress and anticipatory anxiety about the fact that patients and doctors get sick and bring the virus home to their families”
bookmark