To help one: as the Ukrainian returns to the life of drug addicts in the United States
Sergey Volyansky has created a successful company to repair homes. He employs in it, which, as he once managed to give up drugs. He helps them to undergo rehabilitation and training craft. His story he told Voice of America.
I face it every day. In America it is a huge problem, it’s an epidemic — with the death of 82 thousand persons per year. I know I can’t change the whole situation, but some people I try to help and help.
From Ukraine I came here in 2001. The parents have taken my brother and me to America, trying to solve the problem, in which we already had at the time-drugs, alcohol and everything connected with it. Somewhere around age 10 in the company of elders was the first time I got drunk. After some short time I tried marijuana. Pills, pills — anything that could affect my brain, I used everything I could find. Thus ran away from home because at home it was impossible to do. I have a very good family. I was born and raised in a Christian family, my father is a priest. But I didn’t see anything interesting, so I went to the street, where interesting. With 13 to 17 — drink, fight, drives to the hospital, the court — is not afraid, and gave life interest. I felt unpunished for several reasons. I realized that any time in Ukraine at the moment can be solved with money and my parents can decide that.
In those years, they were the most difficult for my mom, she passed a chair on the porch, where she sat and waited, I was coming, I’ll get it, or say that something has happened, or will come and say that I killed someone. For her it was very painful, she tore nerves. In the 15-16 years I knew max would live until 30. Dad left everything, and we went to America.
My parents got visa as refugees on religious lines and moved us to America in the hope that something will change. Moving to another country, new people, new interests, new friends — perhaps this will affect us and we shall be changed. I was 18 and in the US, I met heroin and crack.
Routine every day was like this: got up, got stuck, went, something was stolen, sold and bought drugs, shot, drove, stole, sold, bought. And it every day. So I was in a serious relationship. I struggled with this all the time, I was 5 times podshivalsya. And my brother fought. But we understand that we are addicts. That was not brittle and there was always a minimum stock around that we built our life. Exit nobody could offer. We tried methadone, but I knew him even harder to get off than heroin. I knew only one person in my life who have struggled with addiction, from heroin.
My mom once read a story in the newspaper about a man who was a drug addict, and next to it was the pastor who took him to his rehabilitation program. He completed the program, moved to America and opened a rehabilitation center. Mom already knew, too, that it is almost impossible, but after seeing the story, said: either you go to the program, or leave and live elsewhere in his life. I went there and never left there the next 3 years.
When I got to the center, there were 15 drug addicts who injected yesterday, and today they are healthy, walk, clean up after me, wash my clothes, bring me tea, fed, I don’t sleep for 2 weeks and they me do not sleep — just to help me in any way. This greatly affects you. You understand what you’re nobody, you’re nobody, and they rush you like family. This program was led by Alexander, he lived in this house with his wife and daughter, at this point, they had a second daughter. When you’re going through withdrawal, this terrible depression — but when I took it there, I didn’t have depression. I felt something really good inside, calm. I love kids and this little girl every day came to me and sat on hands. I can’t tell you what I experienced in that moment. Probably the only way I could pass these two weeks. Children — they’re not fooled, they strongly feel adults, when an adult is bad. Maybe she felt it.
After 3 months I started to help new guys undergo the first, most difficult days. Six months later, I decided that I would like to work in this program as a volunteer. I worked in rehab for 2.5 years.
14 years later, I’m clean.
I analyzed and talked with the leaders of the various programs were asked about the percentage of people who do not return to drugs. This percentage is from 2% to 5%. It is very little, expended a lot of resources, money and power… People who 5 years used, they were all on some programme and they did not work. They no longer believe in these programs. Therefore, it is important for me to convince people that I can help him. So I know that I have nothing in this life, and suddenly someone tells me: “And where did you get that? Someone lied to that this will not happen. You cheated society, television, thoughts, friends, parents — no matter who. You don’t have to live like that, you’re not born to be a junkie and die under a fence to suffer. But when you are born, you dreamed about something? You dreamed of becoming a drug addict and alcoholic.”
When I’m in the city every week for the funeral of the Russian-speaking population, and many I know personally, all is silent — all ashamed to talk about it. Poverty, which today is, does not give me quietly to sit still and watch as the left and right young boys and girls 18-20 years of age die from overdoses. We must help one. Don’t need millions and around the world. To help just one. He will help the following because it is also the motto learned. And the next one. And you took someone else. And around you there are people who should not live, but they are. It’s a miracle.
I did, look at my life. If I did, you definitely will.
Our program is a non — profit organization. We are helping people who are in drug or alcohol addicted. The Foundation of our program is the Word of God. The program is a year and a half, made it up my brother, I have finished with him. It’s called Exodus of US.
There are 3 main features, which keeps the addiction in people-irresponsibility, impunity and the idea that men should all. If these things have not changed in man in the process of recovery, rehabilitation, he may stop using drugs, but he will live the life of a drug addict. The place that was filled with drugs and alcohol, can not remain empty. In order for a person to help, so he could be free, he needs to change routine and habits. The circle tightens so much that in order for it to break, you need to put someone in rehab — sometimes you need 2 months, and sometimes up to years to stop. Then you can build on it new is something we are working on what I focus. If he changes it, I can guarantee 99% that he will never return to drugs.
The first stage takes place in Scranton. There are 7 girls and 6 boys. This is a house where children live, who have problems, help each other. They have moral-psychological and spiritual work — usually is the pastor. He decides, willing the man to leave or not. I prepare his workplace, take it to Philadelphia — where we have two houses, but they are already filled, we will expand.
There are conditions that I discussed with each person before he goes to the second stage. Do not smoke, use drugs, drink alcohol and have sex before marriage. If one of those things he fails, he is obliged to go for 4 weeks for the first phase, but for this first stage he is already paying with their money $ 500. It happens — fell, could not resist, the temptation was too strong, he has two options: agree with me or to go to the first stage, or go home.
At the second stage in Philadelphia today 11. They live together, they must go to work — starting salary $ 15 per hour, mostly construction. I’m looking for other options, because not everyone can construction to do. I give them work, teach them process skills in 3-4 areas in the building. I have professionals who work for many years, I imagine these guys and they pick up the skill. We do different types of work. When 3-4 species has mastered, he can not depend on anyone, to find a job anywhere. But while he was on the program, he is obliged to work, learn and develop. Absolutely free they can go, to walk, to go to the gym, chat, meet with girls, boys. They are free in their movements, but the only thing I control is the money. But they pay for themselves — work, learn to handle money. They learn that food is much tastier to buy it in the store and cook than to go and eat it is not clear that in a fast food restaurant.
They never did, they never lived. Usually, they all ate in fast food. Now they start to think because I give them a certain amount for a week. They earn money, take the time you need for accommodation, and the rest is deposited in the savings account. They can at any moment take it in, but I help them so to collect enough money, mainly because they have no documents, certificates, there are problems of criminal nature that need to be addressed — lawyers, courts, fines. They rebuilt what they have done in the past. And in the future when they decide these questions, the money goes to the purchase of a car, for example.
Ideally, what I want in the end to see is a person who is in the process of recovery and adjustment in the social sphere got acquainted with the girl or guy, have a family, at the outlet they have money for housing, there is a profession, a job and a good income, have friends, society and a chance for a brand new life. In this form we work.
Comes fully destroyed a person, you know that his life ended long ago: he is still alive, still moving, but inside he has a scorched desert. And after some time my work, his work, the efforts of the group — you look, and in his heart instead of desert flowers grow. He’s breathing deeply, smiling, enjoying life, striving for something, he has goals. After some time his children were born, he’s the Pope! When your eyes is, you know that if even a small part of this is your and without you this could not be, it brings such satisfaction… I do not know with what to compare. Even working and earning money does not bring me such satisfaction. When I see these stories, see these people — I feel very happy.