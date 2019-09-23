To hijack an American plane to put pressure on Israel: a high-profile case solved after 30 years
The Greek police arrested 65-year-old Lebanese, who is accused of the hijacking in 1985 and the abduction of people, BBC reports.
The name of the suspect is not known, it is known that he is a Lebanese, allegedly one of those who, on 14 June 1985 hijacked plane American airlines TWA flight 847 EN route from Cairo to San Diego with multiple stops. The plane was seized shortly after takeoff in Athens. The hijackers then demanded the release from Israeli prisons of 700 Shiite Muslims.
Later the hijackers were known members of the Lebanese Hezbollah. Itself the radical Shiite group has not recognized them for her.
During the seizure of the aircraft was killed American passenger was a marine. Among the hostages were Greek singer Demis Roussos.
Lebanese woman wanted in over 30 years. To find it managed on the island of Mykonos, where he got off a cruise ship on September 19.
While checking the passports turned out that the name of the individual listed on the “red list” of Interpol at the request of Germany.
Now the suspect is in prison, it must identify the German authorities.
First time Lebanese detained two years later after a hijacking in 1987 in Frankfurt. But then he was released in exchange for the release of two German nationals who had been held hostage by his accomplices in Lebanon.
Flight TWA 847 from Athens to Rome was seized in June 1985. First, the hijackers landed the plane in Beirut, where in exchange for fuel freed some passengers, including Demis Roussos, the ship flew to Algiers and back to Beirut, where civil war was going on. The rest of the hostages, including pilot John Testrak, held for 17 days.