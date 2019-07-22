To identify potential opponent “of Mariupol” in qualification of League of Europe

Определился потенциальный соперник "Мариуполя" в квалификации Лиги Европы

In the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland hosted the draw for the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Mariupol will play the winner of AZ-67 (Netherlands) – “Hacken” (Sweden).

Team Alexander Babich fights this stage of the tournament will play on 8 and 15 August.

AZ and “Hacken” first match will play July 25 in Alkmaar, the response to 1 August in Gothenburg.

We will remind, Lugansk “dawn”, if you pass in the second round, Buducnost, will be released on the strongest in a pair CSKA (Sofia,Bulgaria) – NK Osijek (Croatia). The first match against the Montenegrin team the team of Viktor Skripnik will play on Thursday, July 25, in Podgorica.

