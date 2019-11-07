To kill, to imprison, to scare the Kremlin “did not notice” calls Kadyrov to deal with objectionable
Thursday, November 7, the Kremlin responded to the words of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, who once again resorted to threats and called for the punishment of Internet users who dared to “insult someone’s honor.” About it reports the Russian service of the BBC.
“Those who violate the agreement between the people engaged in gossip, strife, if we don’t stop them by killing, planting, scaring, nothing happens, “said Kadyrov during a speech before the government of Chechnya at the meeting, which was dedicated to small and medium businesses.
Thursday, November 7, journalists asked Dmitry Peskov, press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, whether in the Kremlin to verify the statements of Kadyrov. “No, I will not“—said Peskov.
.
Photo: RIA Novosti
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter