To know where and how to play your wedding Jennifer Lopez
As told one of her friends Jennifer Lopez reporter edition of Star, the singer have already decided with your wedding plans. She decided to have the ceremony of their marriage with Alex Rodriguez, whom got engaged in March of this year, near their home in Malibu. Friend Jennifer reported that the singer had planned a very romantic ceremony in late fall.
She wants to say vows to your future spouse right on the beach adjacent to her mansion. What all this evening, in the rays of the setting sun. Lopez is already in General sketched a sketch of your wedding dress, it is sure to be a fitted style that will emphasize her gorgeous figure. They decided Jennifer, her outfit is sure to be the trail, and on the head – veil. As for shoes, on the beach, it is not needed. So Lopez will go to the improvised altar erected at the edge of the ocean barefoot.
Wedding Banquet the singer planned to take place in the house, which according to her plan decorate a huge number of exotic flowers. And the guests invited to the ceremony will regale snacks of French cuisine and the finest champagne. For dessert, all will offer a huge white cake also decorated with flowers. However, while all this is just fantasy Jennifer. To bring them to life will have three professional wedding organisers, whom Lopez hired recently.
Recall that her wedding is not far off, Lopez said in a recent interview. “It will be soon!” — gleefully told the singer. But he said that it will happen not for days, not until November, after it completes its current tour called It’s My Party.