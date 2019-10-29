To listen to the Opera “Aida” performed by Ukrainian artists in Luxor came the Queen of Jordan
It’s just fantastic! Ukrainian artists and musicians on two evenings have turned the Egyptian Luxor, which is called the Museum under the open sky, in the place of the famous Opera of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida.” This Opera, in which the unfolding events in the reign of the pharaohs, was written the Cairo Opera house. And the fictional name of the main character Aida works became so popular that they are call girls all over the world.
And here an unprecedented event: 150 Ukrainian artists and musicians performed at the Luxor in front of thousands of spectators, among whom were tourists from around the world. Participated in the performance artists of the Symphony orchestra “INSO-Lviv” and the choir “DUMKA”. Conducted Lyniv Oksana and Margarita Grinevetskaya. Art Director — Andrey Maslakov.
— To listen to the Opera, which is considered one of the trademarks of Egypt, came and Queen of Jordan Rania al-Abdullah and his entourage, says the Kiev music critic Olga Stelmashevska, who just happens to enjoy Opera “Aida” in Luxor. – Production of “Aida” was performed at the foot of the temple of Queen-Pharaoh Hatshepsut, which is a masterpiece of ancient Egyptian architecture. He was the main backdrop of the production.
By the way, the plot of the Opera is based on real events. The love story of the Egyptian commander Radames and Nubian beauties Aida described on papyrus, which was discovered by French Egyptologist Auguste Mariette.
Premiere of Giuseppe Verdi’s Opera “Aida” took place 150 years ago. To the theater arrived by the high society of Cairo, as well as numerous honorary guests from different countries of the world. Since then, the Opera was performed at the most prestigious stages of the world.
In the famous temple of Luxor was the last time a theatrical production can be seen in the 1990s. As you know, in 1997 in Luxor was a terrible event — the terrorist attack killed 62 tourists, many were wounded. Since then, large-scale cultural events at the historic site was conducted. To revive the tradition offered Yasser Mustafa Shaban, who survived that terrible day, 22 years ago. The production of the Opera Aida in Luxor made the present furor.
Photo By Alexander Shamova
