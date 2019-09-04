To live better, you need to keep a diary
Studies have proven that people who are regular record, sleep better, are less nervous, feel healthier and achieve goals faster.
Scientists from the University of Texas conducted an experiment. We have chosen the people with chronic diseases of different nature. Daily minimum of 15 minutes they had to devote to journal writing. After 2 months, 90% of participants noted improvement in health. Even reduced the symptoms of asthma and arthritis.
Why keeping a creative notebook, diary, blog, morning pages makes us more healthy and successful?
- Regular writing my thoughts and feelings increases the level of IQ and creativity. The mind is cleaned from “noise” and shows creativity.
- Those who pours out his problems on paper, it is easier to get rid of stress, it is better comprehend your own emotions and quickly find a constructive solution to the problem.
- People using the diary is able to reprogram yourself from negative thinking to positive. When you focus on something good, between brain neurons form new synaptic connections. Over time they grow stronger, and develop new habits.
Where to start?
1. Keep a diary of gratitude. It is proved that gratitude journals help people in a state of demotivation, chronic stress and even depression. Every day you should write a sequel to the three phrases:
- “I thank this day for …”;
- “I expect a lot of good, for example …”;
- “My setup today is …”.
2. Write down your goals. It turns out that if people write down daily plans, the likelihood of their realization is enhanced by 75%. And the more you write out your tasks, the better. Recording signal the brain: “This is important!”.
3. Keep a diary of health. This will help to improve health, follow the recommendations of your doctor and prevent the exacerbation of chronic diseases. Daily record indicators of the pressure, date, and the last test results, quality of sleep, number of steps, the amount of fluid you drink and menu features. It will help you stick to the regime and to notice deviations.