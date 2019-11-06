“To live”: the wife of Putin’s press Secretary will support her husband’s car crash material
A native of the Dnieper, the famous Russian figure skater Tatiana Navka decided to support his colleague, the husband of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Peter Chernyshev.
She stated this at the rehearsal ice show “the Scarlet flower” in St. Petersburg, writes Teleprogramma.pro.
“We had the understanding that Peter is a difficult situation in the family. But all friends and partners around. But life must continue. And especially a man. And he needs! All means show November 10, we will give support for the family of Peter. His wife Anastasia is a good girl and good boy, and we hope that will help her. And all the boys did well”, said the wife of the press Secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov, Tatiana Navka.
We will remind, before mass media wrote that Chernyshev near the wife and did not intend to part with it. He even missed a few ice shows. But recently at a press conference Tatiana announced that the skater back on the ice and that he feels well. They performed in St. Petersburg with the fairy tale on ice “Ruslan and Lyudmila”, having collected a full house. Fans have no doubt that November 10 another view of the Pastor will be able to sell all the tickets and bail money for Zavorotnyuk.
As you know, it’s been more than two months from the moment of Anastasiya Zavorotnyuk was in the hospital. For a long time about her condition were disturbing rumors. The media reported that she is in intensive care and connected to the ventilator. But relatives of late actress still shed light on the situation. It turned out that she is at a clinic that treated cancer. This information not long ago confirmed and Tatiana Navka.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the actress Zavorotnyuk suspected of insincerity — neighbors of Sergei Zhigunov believe that she really did not like the producer, even though he left for love of his old family.
