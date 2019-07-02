To long yuan: former coach of real Madrid, “Liverpool” and “Chelsea” Rafael Benitez has moved to China (photo)
One of the most renowned coaches in the world 59-year-old Spaniard Rafael Benitez, who recently left the English “Newcastle” and signed a contract with Chinese club “Shunde Yifan” (team colors, in particular, to protect the famous Slovak Marek Hamsik and the Belgian Yannick Carrasco). About the expert said on his Twitter page: “After a long journey… a new challenge! I am glad to start this new project with the “Shunde Yifan”.
Under the agreement with the club, which occupies in standings of the championship of China 10th place, Benitez will get more than 13.5 million euros per year.
Recall that Rafael Benitez is known for his work with Valencia, real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, inter, Napoli and Newcastle. In particular, the Spaniard is the most successful coach in the history of Valencia, which managed for three seasons of his stay at the helm of the club twice to make him a champion and one time to win the UEFA Cup. Rafa is one of only three coaches (along with Bob Paisley and josé Mourinho), who managed to win the UEFA Cup and the following season to win the Champions League. He became the second (after Joe Use) the Liverpool Manager, who was able to win the Champions League in his first season running a team.
In addition, he won Chelsea the Europa League, with Liverpool, the UEFA super Cup and inter — club world Cup.
2005. Steven Gerrard and Rafael Benitez celebrate the triumph of Liverpool in the Champions League
