To lose weight help only certain types of activity
The people, full in the power of genetics, slimming fit, not all types of physical activity. For example, swimming and Biking do not help them drop weight.
When genetic fullness to help lose weight only certain types of activity, — the announcement was made by a group of scientists from National Taiwan University.
“Not all types of physical activity can be effective for weight loss,” stated the scientists.
The results of their study was published by PLOS Genetics.
Scientists studied the health indicators 18 thousand people who are overweight, who regularly passed medical examination and were tested in terms of nutrition and exercise. In parallel, the participants of the experiment were carried out a genetic analysis for the presence of specific mutations in the body, causing a tendency to gain weight.
“We found that people with “bad” genes did not help to lose weight Jogging, walking, Hiking, yoga and dancing. At the same time, such popular activities as swimming, Cycling classes, stretching did not help them,” shared the findings of the authors of the project.
According to them, the professionals who work with people in weight loss should consider this feature.