To make the brain younger and smooth skin — the twelve rules
Neuroscientist Daniel Amen has studied the brain MRIs of more than 50 thousand patients, concluded that it is very easy to understand the condition of the brain – just look at the person’s face. The skin condition is similar to the state of the brain.
And if you want to look better, you need to focus on brain health. Here are the basic rules:
1. The brain sleep well – the skin will Shine
Good sleep rejuvenates. Regeneration of skin cells, replacing dead skin cells with fresh new cells is accelerated during sleep. Sleep well – it helps better than all known anti-aging treatment anti-aging cosmetics. During sleep the skin is restored and purified from toxins that have accumulated during the day. There is a balance of hormones in the body that helps to prevent disease.
2. No stress – everything went smoothly
Remove the stress, to be and appear younger. Reducing the stress in your life, you can visually lose a few years and slow down the aging process of the skin. When stress hormones are under control, the skin appears with fewer wrinkles and age spots.
3. Exercises to improve circulation
Increased heart rate improves blood flow to the brain and skin. Improving cell regeneration, increases collagen production, faster healing of small injuries and skin wounds is only part of the effects of enhanced blood circulation.
4. Balance your hormones
Acne, dry skin, oily skin, wrinkles, swelling and sagging – all of these symptoms can be due to hormonal imbalance in the body. For example, the hormone estrogen slows the aging process, helps the skin maintain firmness and elasticity. Thanks to estrogen, the collagen fibers are intertwined with each other, forming a kind of network that provides elasticity and smoothness and keeps the skin from sagging. This is similar to expander – you can stretch it and it will shrink again. The reduction of estrogen level with age leads to a deterioration in stitching. The skin becomes more like a thin wool sweater – if it is stretched, it remains stretched and does not return to its original shape. Here it becomes clear effect on the face of earth’s gravity. Maintaining hormonal balance of the body, you will help the skin stay soft, smooth and radiant.
5. “To live is to love” – often make love
Good, regular sex increases the level of hormones such as estrogen and dehydroepiandrosterone that promote smoothness and elasticity of the skin. According to one amusing study, from regular lovemaking it is possible to look ten years younger.
6. Limit caffeine and alcohol
Make your skin look soft and supple, avoid beverages that dehydrate it.
7. If you smoke, immediately quit!
If you quit Smoking you can reverse some of the damage that has already occurred to your skin.
8. Eat good brain foods
A complete diet that is good for your brain are antioxidants, gives you healthy skin and enhances the regeneration of its cells.
9. Maintain a healthy weight
With a stable and not excessive body weight, the skin will likely be good skin tone and elasticity.
10. Drink more water
Consumption of sufficient quantity of water and maintains adequate skin hydration to prevent wrinkles.
11. Be careful in the sun
Sufficient dose of exposure to the sun is necessary for healthy skin that the body was producing enough vitamin D. But excessive stay on the sun can cause age spots and cause premature aging. Experts believe that for about twenty minutes in the sun during the day. The rest of the time advise to use sunscreen.
12. Recover from mental disorders and memory problems
Chronic stress, depression, anxiety, substance abuse – all this deprives the skin of vitality and elasticity. The sooner we get rid of these diseases, the better. Then the appearance will be fine.
When the brain is in order, the skin will also look better.