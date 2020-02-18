To match potential rivals Manchester city in the Second League was scored the most ridiculous goal (video)
Extremely ridiculous goal was scored within the 34-th round of the Second League of the championship of England in the match between clubs “Cheltenham town” and “Leyton Orient”.
On 17 minutes, 23-year-old goalkeeper, “Cheltenham” Owen Evans knocked the ball into the box but hit the ball standing 10 metres of an opponent, Conor Wilkinson, who was ready to turn away.
So the scoring was opened.
Note that within a minute the hosts, who have not lost the chance to compete for an exit in the First League, equalized, and in the 88th minute and pulled out a victory – 2:1.
