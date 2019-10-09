To monitor the heart rhythm is extremely important
Natural cereals contain a range of nutrients and trace elements that strengthen the body’s defenses against viruses and resistance to negative external factors.
Experts recommend drinking kefir or live yogurt daily to protect yourself from illness and during convalescence in order to speed up the recovery of the body.
“Probiotics are known to reduce flu-like symptoms: fever, cough and runny nose. But, it is important to remember that not all dairy products are equally beneficial. Therefore always carefully read labels and pay attention to the expiration date. Remember: the shorter it is, there product is “natural”,” — advises the doctor.
Indispensable in the diet and natural oatmeal is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, especially selenium and zinc, which are very few in other products. But it is worth remembering that this was only true for cereals from whole grains. In addition, in these products a lot of fiber, which helps to gently cleanse the body and improves the body’s resistance to disease. Particularly strong anti-influenza properties are oatmeal and barley.
Do not forget about spices and herbs. Hot and spicy all natural spices have positive effects on immunity. Red and black pepper, cloves, coriander, rosemary strengthen the immune system, help the body warm up faster and digest your food (which is especially important for those who are watching their weight). Well, record on combating flu and other viruses, garlic. It contains the natural antibiotic allicin, which effectively combats pathogenic bacteria and viruses and also helps prevent complications of the disease.