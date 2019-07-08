To obesity is not eating, and immune cells
Fatty food does not necessarily lead to obesity – a special role is played by immune cells that reside in the intestine and can change its work, the study by Japanese scientists.
Biologists from the RIKEN Center in Kanagawa found that obesity does not develop as much due to malnutrition, but because the specific activity of special immune cells located in the intestine — the so-called ILC2 cells. That was the conclusion of Japanese researchers came after a series of experiments with mice.
Initially, the experts sought to understand why eating high-calorie food, the body begins to store energy as fat instead of burning it. In tests with genetically engineered mice, scientists have discovered that animals, whose organism was inactivated immune cells ILC2 could eat fatty foods in any amounts without gaining weight. If these cells are completely absent in the mice, their blood parameters, despite the large amount of fatty foods eaten, remained within the normal range. When the rodents were transplantirovannam bone marrow producing ILC2 cells, the animals quickly began to put on weight.
“This subspecies of the cells is indeed associated with obesity, although exactly how, we don’t know yet” — quoted scientists in the journal Cell Reports.
Experts admit that the work identified immune cells can be used in a certain way connected with the processes of chronic inflammation in the lungs and adipose tissue, as well as with the processes of transformation of white fat to brown.
“Eating fatty foods does not necessarily lead to obesity – its occurrence can be prevented by disabling the body’s ILC2 cells. We intend to figure out how to control the behavior of these immune Taurus,” said the authors.