To obtain or renew a U.S. passport is now possible only in case of an emergency
The Department of state recommends U.S. citizens to avoid international travel due to the global spread of the disease COVID-19, according to Travel.State.Gov.
In many parts of the world at the present time, there are flash COVID-19 and measures, including quarantine and restrictions on crossing boundaries that can restrict the movement of travelers. Even the country or region where there were relatively few cases of infection, may limit visits without prior notice.
Changes in passport services
Because of restrictions aimed at reducing the spread COVID-19, which entered into force on 20 March 2020, passport services guarantee services for the issuance and renewal of U.S. passports only to customers with apparent emergency situation requiring a passport for immediate international travel within 72 hours.
Emergency situations involving life or death, are serious illness, death or personal injury, affecting the immediate family (e.g. parents, child, spouse (y), brothers or sisters, aunt, uncle, etc.) and demanding that the Americans leave the U.S. within 72 hours (three days).
To obtain an emergency passport service, applicants must provide:
- The application for a passport and supporting documents.
- Proof of emergency situation of life or death, for example, a death certificate, a certificate from the mortuary or a signed letter from the hospital or medical provider. Documents to be translated or in English.
- Confirmation of upcoming international travel (e.g. hotel reservation or transport ticket).
To appoint an emergency appointment at the passport service, you must call the national passport information center at 1-877-487-2778 (TDD 1-888-874-7793/TTY). You can call Monday through Friday, from 8:00 to 17:00 Eastern time, except Federal holidays, or on Saturdays, from 10:00 to 15:00 Eastern time. At another time make an appointment, please, call 202-647-4000.
Previously filed application for passport under the accelerated and normal procedure
If you have applied for expedited service before March 19, 2020, inclusive, it will be processed within 2-3 weeks. For all applications filed before March 19, 2020, the passports will be made, after which their customers will be contacted in order to clarify the way to get the document personally or by mail.
Customers in Puerto Rico should know that at least until 12 April 2020 the passport Agency in San Juan will be closed to the public.
In connection with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many institutions for accepting passport applications, including libraries, court clerks and post office, currently not taking any applications. As of March 25, 2020 post office, which still accept applications for a passport, require customers to pre-book your appointment online, then to submit the documents personally in the Department. If you need to apply for a passport of the United States, check the work status of nearby passport offices by reference.
If you have submitted an application for the issuance or renewal of a U.S. passport after March 20, 2020, expedited service is impossible, and the standard service may take longer than usual.
