To participate in the forthcoming wintering in Antarctica claim 22 women (photo)
National Antarctic scientific center (NASC) of the Ministry of education and science of Ukraine has finished accepting applications for participation in the winter 2020-2021 years at the polar station “Akademik Vernadsky” (located on the island of Galindez about five kilometers from the coast of Antarctica). Desire to work in this expedition expressed 88 people — scientists, technicians, engineering equipment, doctors and chefs. Among these 22 women reported “FACTS” in NASC.
During the next two months the leadership of the Antarctic centre will select the 12 most worthy and suitable for the health of the explorers. They pass a number of tests, including the ability to get along with people and no bad habits. This is very important because the explorers have many months to work in a small closed team.
Recall that within 20 years the annual wintering at “Academician Vernadsky” were exclusively male. The situation changed with the appointment to the post of Director of NASC biologist veteran ATO Eugene Dickie: 12 among explorers who in the spring of this year, a year-long expedition, there were two women — a biologist Oksana Savenko (studying seals and whales) and is a specialist in the treatment of combined injuries, Natalia Babi.
Oksana Savenko, has been studying sea lions and whales
Competitors of Natalia Babi in place of forwarding the doctor was 20 the doctors-men (photo by the author)
