To preserve the natural beauty will help these products
Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner made a list of Superfoods that will improve the quality of the skin and delay the appearance of the first signs of aging. In addition, the products are able not only to preserve the natural beauty and prolong youth.
Specialist recommends to use avocado, which contains oleic acid of the omega-9 which helps the skin retain moisture and stay supple.
Watermelon is considered to be a summer dessert. Their bright red-pink color of the flesh of this summer berries purchased due to the content of lycopene. This natural antioxidant protects the skin from harmful UV rays.
Pomegranate fruit is one of the most powerful antioxidants. Regular intake of pomegranate seeds helps to prevent premature wrinkles, dryness and will fight toxins.
In melons a lot of beta-carotene and vitamin A. they normalize the sebum production and prevent plugged pores.
Bilberries and blueberries fight free radicals and pigmentation, returns a healthy glow.