To promote the Ukrainian village will take the series “Farmers”
The total budget of the series, which consists of the creation of the script, the teaser and the development of directorial vision, is 530 thousand UAH.
The Ukrainian cultural Fund in cooperation with the government of Canada will support the project to create the script for the mini-series “the Farmers” to promote farming and the revival of Ukrainian village.
It on a press-conferences in the UNIAN were reported by the producer of the series “Farmers” Alexander gladunov.
“The idea of dairy farms requires more of an appeal to public consciousness, to the consciousness of the people, and we decided to look for different channels of communication, how to convey this idea to companies. One of the ideas that has emerged — to write the first mini-series, and then create the TV series “Farmers”, as it is one of the most accessible channels of communication,” said Gladunov.
He noted that the idea of creating a script of the first four episodes and individual presentation pack series — supported Ukrainian cultural Foundation, and a grant for the creation of a received TV and radio company “Rhythm”.
The author of the script was Alexei Komarovsky, who has previously worked on the scripts for the TV series “the Carpathian Ranger”, “Officer on call”, “love Lab”, etc. According to Komarovsky, in genre series — Comedy film with elements of drama. While prototypes of the main characters are the owners of the family farm in Rivne region: the family returned with their earnings to create and develop their own family farm in Ukraine.
Komorowski stressed that the aim of his work is creating a vivid scenario that will cause emotional empathy people show the problems and conflicts of the people who connected their lives with the village, in the playful form.
Gladunov noted that today, the total budget of the series is 530 thousand UAH. It includes a teaser, the script and presentation of the Director’s vision. According to him, the presentation package of the series will be available before the end of September. Filming of the series will be held at the family-run dairy farms and other locations of Rivne region, then formed a presentational package will be offered to potential investors of the project.