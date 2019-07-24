To protect against stroke and high blood pressure will help the oil
Olive oil should be sure to include in the diet. Scientists have found another useful property.
Employees of the University of Bordeaux conducted a study with the participation of 7 thousand 625 people (mean age 65 years). For the past five years, experts observed the condition of these people.
It was found that in volunteers, which included in your diet olive oil, is 41% less the rest had a stroke. Volunteers are also consumed olive oil, but much less frequently, had such a good result. Scientists came to the conclusion that in order to be healthy, this food would need to use every day.
– Olive oil is very beneficial as it helps to unclog arteries. People constantly upotreblyaya it can easily support the good work of the entire cardiovascular system, – says the expert on healthy eating Louis Clark.
Researchers believe that this oil also protects the body from diabetes, excessive cholesterol, high blood pressure and even obesity. However, it is necessary to know the measure. Experts advise not to lean on this product. Only moderation will benefit.