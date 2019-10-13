To protect from atherosclerosis helps this product
The consumption of honey significantly reduces the risk of atherosclerosis
The natural sugar trehalose, which is contained in honey can prevent heart attacks. Because this product perfectly cleanses the blood vessels from the inside and save us from atherosclerosis.
In atherosclerosis immune cells – macrophages can not clear the blood vessels from fatty deposits, because they focus their work on the inflammation in blood vessels.
And the natural sugar trehalose, which is contained in honey, activates TFEB protein that makes immune cells (macrophages) to remove fat deposits from the arteries. This has been proven in experiments on rats – trehalose reduced the volume of these sediments is approximately 30%.
That is, the consumption of honey significantly reduces the risk of atherosclerosis, due to which the arteries lose their elasticity, the pressure increases and you develop a serious cardiovascular disease.
Natural sugar trehalose can be found in mushrooms, lobster and shrimp.