To protect yourself from lightning: the expert spoke about the rules of conduct in a thunderstorm
Thunderstorms with thunder and lightning often occur in the warm season, when the atmosphere is unstable. The current in a lightning discharge 20-500 thousand amperes, voltage – from tens of millions to a billion volts, a temperature of 30 thousand degrees, five times higher than the surface of the Sun. According to the Royal society for the prevention of accidents annually in the UK from 30 to 60 people are struck by lightning, and about three cases are fatal.
Absolute protection from lightning is not there, so they are not predictable. But the observance of certain precautions reduces the risk, writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda”. The publication gives expert advice on lightning discharges, doctor of technical Sciences, Professor, head of the laboratory of modeling of electrophysical processes of Energy Institute. Krzhizhanovsky Edward Bazelyan.
According to him, should not hide under a tree, lightning often beaten in the higher objects. We need to move away to a distance of twice its height. It will save from the step voltage.
“Once in the earth, lightning “spreads” and her pulse current creates a potential difference on the surface: the so-called step voltage,” explained the Professor.
If you are trapped during a thunderstorm in an open field, it is better to adopt a “fetal position” – sit hunched on his haunches. We should not stand under an umbrella, to hold a fishing rod or a Golf club. Do not touch metal objects, it is better to get rid of them and pockets.
To wait out the storm in a car or bus – of their metal shell create a protective screen. At home during a thunderstorm to turn off the electrical and gas. Do not start a fire in the oven or in the fireplace – storm discharge to more easily penetrate the hot air. And in any case it is impossible to Shine the laser pointer. It is proved that the laser beam attracts the lightning.
Yesterday in three districts of Bashkiria squally wind tore the roofs of houses, two schools, shop. One person was killed. The woman died after a lightning strike.