To Putin’s arrival in Omsk, the ground painted in green, but I ruined it snow: a monstrous photo
In Omsk, the Russian officials were overzealous in preparation for the arrival in town of Vladimir Putin. Awaiting the arrival of the President of the Russian Federation, the city authorities have traditionally used to build “Potemkin villages”, closing with bright banners are unattractive facades. The same palissaderna disguised long protracted.
At the last moment someone of the officials came up with the idea to paint the grass green to make the city more “blossomed”. Messed up suddenly snow: now “refined” territory shines bright turquoise color.
In social networks suggested utilities to quickly paint the snow again, as Putin arrives in Omsk today, November 6. So far, the “blue sea” in the middle of the city looks horrible, and in social networks already publish bright “photoshopped pics”.
We will remind, in Krasnoyarsk, Putin’s visit to the city change snow: I cleaned the dirty drifts and imported clean. And in the Kemerovo region a snowy hill from the local centre of culture decided to paint white “emulsionnoj” to the snow was black from coal dust.
Photo taygainfo/Twitter ChiefLiberal//Twitter
