To race Formula 3 in the Italian Monza had been a terrible accident (video)
Alex Peroni
Before qualification of the Grand Prix Formula 1 at the legendary Monza circuit hosted the race in the Formula 3, which was won by the pilot of Prema, the Russian Robert Shwartzman.
For a few laps to the finish in a terrible car accident the pilot of the team Campos and Alex Peroni.
At the exit of the turn “Parabolic”, which displays on the starting line, his car was hit lying on the sidewalk and soared high into the sky, while making a few pirouettes. The car landed on a concrete fence of the arc of safety.
Rider saved the system Halo. Perony he left the cockpit, after which he was sent to the medical center.