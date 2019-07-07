To raise the achiever: scientists have described a way to improve performance
Successful in school and achieve meaningful outcomes in life children, whose parents in early childhood read books. This is found researchers from the University of Bamberg, the results of their study published in the journal .
In the experiment with a length of almost 10 years in length, was attended by 200 German children. First, scientists tested them at the age of three to five years. They assessed language skills of children and their ability to cope with logical problems. The experts also recorded how long children have parents read them the book and on what topic.
Re-tests the researchers conducted, when participants were 12-13 years old. Then the researchers summed up the results of the experiment, comparing the accumulated statistics.
As a result, the experts came to the conclusion that when reading the books acquired language skills that improve the mathematical ability of the child. The experiment showed that the impact of the books was about the same regardless of wealth, social status, sex of child, family type and other factors.
Earlier, British scientists have proved that the later rise in the morning, has beneficial effects on the students. The study was conducted in a private school for girls in the English County of Berkshire. For high school classes start was moved from 8:30 to 10:00. This had a positive impact on girls: their concentration during lessons has increased.