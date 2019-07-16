To reduce belly fat recommended 3 oils
According to experts from the American Diabetes Association, the use of these types of oils helps to lose weight faster in the abdominal area.
In the publication edition Express American nutritionists talked about the fact that the accumulation of visceral fat, i.e. fat in the stomach area and the waist is most often associated with the consumption of large amounts of saturated fats, sources of which are the red meat and products from processed meat, cheese, butter, and a variety of fast food.
At the same time, experts state, “the relatively high content of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats in the diet reduces the accumulation of visceral fat”.
Nutritionists told what oils provide the body with beneficial fatty acids, which help to lose weight in the abdominal area.
“To prepare food it is recommended to use sunflower, olive and rapeseed oil. From palm and coconut oils should be abandoned”, is given in the article is the opinion of experts.
Note that, speaking about beneficial oils, nutritionists have in mind crude oil is refined after processing, the remains of nutrients in the right quantity. In addition, experts recommend eating oil, not exposed to heat. In the process of frying in oils are formed molecules, capable of causing adverse changes in cellular structures.
Also, added the researchers, to reduce belly fat healthy fatty fish, nuts, greens, vegetables, unsweetened fruits, and natural dairy products.