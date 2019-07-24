To save a life. Condition in diabetes, when urgent help is needed
Life with diabetes is in danger on a regular basis – in addition to the complications of the disease, they are threatened too low or too high sugar levels.
For many, the diagnosis of “diabetes” sounds like a death sentence. But really it’s not as scary as many think. With “diabetes mellitus” is possible to live a long and eventful life, however, you have to be always alert and to monitor the level of blood sugar. But in some cases, without urgent medical care is not enough. Tell what to do if the blood sugar level has changed dramatically and should immediately call the ambulance.
If the blood sugar has risen sharply, we urgently need to inject insulin. The high sugar content in kroi called hyperglycemia and often accompanied by weakness, headache and thirst. If sugar is decreased, it is called hypoglycemia, you need to eat 5-10 grams of sugar or other sweets, sometimes it’s fairly easy to suck a piece of candy a few minutes. Usually low blood sugar accompanied by dizziness, trembling of the fingers, weakness.
Sometimes strong rise of blood sugar may lead to unconsciousness. In this case, you need to immediately call an ambulance. If the body of a diabetic low blood sugar and high insulin, he’s likely to have insulin shock. In this case, clouding of consciousness, the person becomes aggressive, sweating heavily, appear convulsions, and the pulse. In this case also you cannot wait and need to immediately call an ambulance.
If the body, on the contrary, too high blood sugar and low insulin, then the person may cause more critical conditions such as diabetic coma. This condition is accompanied by disorientation in space and disorder of consciousness. You can say the person behaves like a drunkard. However, as a rule, the skin becomes hot and dry. In this case, you need to immediately call professionals.