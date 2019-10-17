To see new York and die: how to bury the immigrants in America
On the evening of the Tatar community in new York often see a spiritual grandmother. She is over ninety, looks like a nice lady, with elegantly dressed, drives a car, receives visitors — in short, lives actively as much as does advanced age.
And then one day she says: “Previously, very often flew to California, to other countries, but now not go, afraid to die in the road. I have ordered a headstone and cemetery plot defined — everything she agreed to. It remains only to die.” She’s so jokes. But what about the headstone in the garage, no, as it happens, writes NJ Abdullina for Idel.Realities.
Elderly people in new York for his burial — agree while still alive. Themselves are hoarding the money, buy a place in the cemetery, begin to pay in installments, prepare a vase for cremation or a headstone. How to write on specialized sites, place in the public places of burial are from 200 to 2000 dollars in private — from 2000 to 5000 dollars.
The theme of the last refuge of worried about even relatively young people. There are even special tours. For example, in Pennsylvania is an Orthodox monastery. It has a nursing home with the medical staff and the cemetery.
One friend’s grandmother once confessed that also went to:
“I really liked the place — there’s so much about nature, quiet, fresh air. And good nursing home (i.e. the place where nurses and physicians care for guests). I want my last days were passed there, and when they die, can there be buried, and all the priests of the monastery will pray for my soul. This is my dream!”
This Granny have lost hope of being buried at home in Ukraine with my parents. She wasn’t there for decades, the family has not left. The children have put down roots in America, so that in Ukraine no one will even come to the grave. “Sad wasn’t, I might end up on American earth,” concluded grandma.
However, it is not fully decided what to do with the body. Burn or bury in the coffin? Cremation is cheaper. If you believe the site for the funeral of the simplest cremation services including cemetery and a vase, worth $ 1,400, the price of a standard funeral starts at $ 3,500. More pompous ceremony with the service, a funeral, etc. — can do in fifteen thousand. But if the client wants to be buried at the memorial cemetery, but still in a mausoleum or crypt, the count is already at the amount of 31 thousand to 67 thousand dollars.
In the Russian speaking group Facebook one day, a discussion among immigrants about the funeral Most commentators said they wanted to be buried in the ground at home. But there are consonants that their dust was on the fireplace in the house children or were scattered somewhere in a warm country.
In American families, such vases standing in the houses, waiting in the wings. For example, my grandfather died and my grandmother still lives. The urn stands on the fireplace — when the second spouse dies they will be buried together.
The funeral business, as in Russia, one of the most successful. I know one immigrant from India, he caters to the Muslim funeral in the hearse. Work good: he has a new, two-story house, big family, garage for several cars.
Immigrants from different countries have created their own infrastructure, Jewish funerals take place in their homes farewell. Large inscriptions in Russian inviting passers-by in the Russian-speaking area not far from the legendary Brighton beach. There are areas where they bury people strictly of the same faith and nationality. For Muslims, there are also burial sites.
Friends told him about a woman from Georgia, who wished to be buried at home. She was treated for cancer for many years, but to no avail. Knowing that death is near, the woman agreed with the Embassy of his country in the United States.
And here is the dramatic story of a guy from the Tatar Diaspora, who died in the United States, where he had only one relative. In fact, there was no money to transport the body to Uzbekistan, the homeland. Representatives of the Tatar Diaspora tried to help in any way I could. Looking for a place in the cemetery (this is also usually agree in advance) and the money for the funeral. Sending home went into a large amount, the Embassy has not helped. But somehow the correct situation.
In Russian groups of Facebook from time to time see these posts: compassionate compatriots announce a fundraiser for a family who was left without a livelihood after the loss of a breadwinner.
But if no relatives in a foreign country and no one will claim the body from the morgue? In such cases there is an unnamed cemetery, the funeral will take city officials to the budget bill. The Isle of hurt has been known since the XIX century, the place, end up homeless, those whom no one took in the morgue who didn’t have money for the funeral… Among Russian-speaking immigrants also have the homeless, those who have given up, addicted to alcohol, drugs… How many of them finishes his days in a nameless cemetery is unknown. According to Reuters, the island hurt annually bury thousands of telephone At any time to come to the cemetery impossible — visits are allowed only by agreement with the administration, and only once a month.
If someone wants to find where his cousin, will make it difficult. The dead buried under the room name if it is generally known, is recorded in the database. Enthusiasts have launched a special project to identify buried here. The investigation takes many months and costs.