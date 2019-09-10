To shivers: Mogilev stunned the new version of the national anthem of Ukraine (VIDEO)
Popular Ukrainian singer and producer Natalia Mogilevskaya admired the network performance of the anthem of Ukraine in the third broadcast “Tanzu s with a stars”.
The corresponding video was published on YouTube channel of the singer (to see dockrillia the news until the end).
“My Ukraine, let our land gives us strength, let our Heroes will return, and children are born healthy and happy. Let those leading the country have the strength and wisdom to lift the economy. And let this war end in light of our victory,” — said Mogilev.
Natalia Mogilevskaya
Photo from Instagram
The anthem was admired in the network. “Glory To Ukraine! Glory To The Heroes! Thank you Natalia”, “I Agree with the previous review that it was a good word for our anthem! Natalia well done! Very nice creeps up on the skin!!!”, “To tears, thank you,” wrote in the comments.