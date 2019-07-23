To shivers: TAYANNA has released a sensual song about love (video)
Popular Ukrainian singer TAYANNA, newly released hit, “cried the Yak won”, has pleased fans of his work new work. The singer has presented a sensual track about love “Goosebumps”.
About the premiere, the actress said in her Instagram, showing a new and vivid way.
“I got great pleasure working on this track. Sometimes I dream a melody or lyrics and they are not always pertain to certain circumstances in my life. “Goosebumps“is a song easy and inspiring. I have not enough “needles in the stomach”, so predicting these feelings,” says TAYANNA.
Recall that in the personal life of Tatyana Reshetnyak (real name of the singer) has changed. She broke up with musician Phillip Kolyadenko, son of the famous showman Dmitry Kolyadenko.
