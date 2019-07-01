To slow aging will help anti-aging compound from pomegranates
Swiss researchers studied the effect of some substances contained in the fruit, on the aging process. Powerful antioxidants contained in pomegranate fruit.
The experts at the Federal Polytechnic school of Lausanne in Switzerland (EPFL) studied anti-aging compounds found in natural products. Scientists attracted volunteers and were able to prove that pomegranate is not just a delicious fruit but also a real fighter against aging. Anti-ageing compound, which is rich in these sweet and sour fruits, according to experts, slows down aging, without causing side effects. Article with the results of the work of scientists published in the journal Nature Metabolism. In experiments on worms and mice using urolithin A (UA) scientists have proved its high efficiency. This substance improves the function of mitochondria, thereby affecting the grassroots level. Effective was only synthesized the drug, as natural urolithin in the gut breaks. After administration of various doses (250, 500, 1000 and 2000 mg) in healthy people with a predominantly sedentary lifestyle.
Scientists have not faced any case of side effects, and the analyses of plasma showed the presence of biomarkers UA each of the participants of the experiment. Thus at high doses in cells of skeletal muscles impaired expression of genes of mitochondria. Such changes occur also during exercise.
According to experts, the use of UA can significantly slow down and even reverse the loss of volume of the skeletal muscles and the weakening of tissues in the body, occurring under the influence of age.