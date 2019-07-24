To slow down face skin aging and preserve youth will help massage
From the comfort of your home, you can revitalize your face and neck. How to do it, said the expert.
Everyone wants to look young. And the first thing that gives our present age is the skin. So people, especially women, try as much as possible to preserve her health and beauty.
– Someone begins to visit the offices of plastic surgeons, and someone who makes different masks and Spa treatments. But to avoid unnecessary fuss, you can do some treatments from home, says dermatologist Irina Glinkina. – Many of them even more efficient cabin.
The doctor called a few ways that help to maintain the health and beauty of skin:
- Massage
Massage over face and neck at least twice a week. During the massage normalizes blood circulation and improves skin tone and thus decreases the probability of the appearance of early wrinkles.
The massage should be done in the following areas:
– to the ears from the chin;
– to the temples of your lips;
– to the temples and from the eyebrows.
- Without nerves
Try to be less nervous. Because of stress, skin ages faster
- Eating the right foods
Include in your diet plenty of fiber and greens. They contain minerals and healthy fibers that help to maintain youthful skin.
- Sport
Do not neglect to physical exercise, but properly distribute the load.
If you overdo it, the blood flow to the face will be reduced, the cells will not receive the nutrients and the person becomes aging faster.