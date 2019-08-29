To speak like a native speaker: 40+ English colloquialisms
August 29, 2019 | News | No Comments|
We used to learn foreign languages through books and books, which, alas, often behind the live speech, constantly updated with new words. Because of this, others think that we speak too academic and old-fashioned. Fortunately, this shortcoming is easy to fix.
AdMe.ru did some digging on social networks and modern dictionaries to understand how to speak and what words often used by English speakers today. The result is this list, which we gladly share with you.
- IRL — live (acronym for in real life).
Interestingly, most of them are Internet friends (people I have never met IRL).
- AF — is often used to reinforce any subject or condition, refer them to an extreme degree (short as fuck).
It’s -40 degrees outside. I’m cold AF.
- GOAT is the best, excellent (short for greatest of all time).
This dress is GOAT. Too bad I can’t afford it.
- SO — a couple, the second half (short for significant other).
Me and my SO went to Cuba for a vacation.
- TBT — the hashtag used for nostalgic posts in social networks (short for Throwback Thursdays).
#TBT to my summer 2010 trip to Mexico.
- ASAP — now, without delay (a reduction from as soon as possible).
This work has to be done ASAP.
- Babe — attractive girl, pretty.
She’s such a babe!
- Basic — like the others, unoriginal, narrow-minded.
This girl is so basic. She wears mom jeans with a crop top and goes to Starbucks every day.
- Bestie — best friend.
How come you didn’t go to Anna’s birthday party? She’s your bestie.
- Binge on something — to do something not controlling himself.
I tend to binge on ice cream. That’s why I don’t buy it.
- Binge watch something — watch a few episodes in a row without a break.
I binge watched 5 seasons of Game of Thrones in two weeks.
- Bromance — friendship between two men (from the words brother and romance).
Our bromance started two years ago.
- Done — to be fed up.
He cheated on me twice. I’m so done with him.
- Clapback — Repartee (often critics).
She made a perfect clapback to all the haters.
- Extra — excessive making too much effort.
John wore a tuxedo to our small Thanksgiving party. He’s so extra.
- Fam — friend, buddy.
I’m hanging out with my fams.
- Fire is the word used to Express approval.
This track is pure fire!
- Fling — not a serious hobby.
Are you dating Laura? No, it’s just a fling.
- Fierce — strong, confident, beautiful.
Beyonce looked really fierce in her new video.
- Ghosting — a situation in which a person finishes a close relationship, falling and staying in touch.Ghosting, the act of disappearing in a phantom-like fashion from someone you are seeing, is quite common today.
- Goals — used to describe things or phenomena that the speaker thinks is ideal.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are my relationship goals.
- Homie a close friend, buddy.
What’s up, homie?
- Lit — cool, awesome.
Her performance was lit.
- Low-key (also there is a variant lowkey) — without attracting too much attention, secretly.
I low-key ate an entire cake.
- Netflix and chill — spend time at home watching TV series (often used with a hint of intimacy).
Netflix and chill doesn’t sound like a good plan for a first date.
- Ripped — pumped-up, muscular.
For most guys in the gym, figuring out how to get ripped is a priority.
- Rip-off — rip-off, unreasonably expensive.
A thousand dollars for a smartphone is a total rip-off.
- Savage — tough, uncompromising.
The author’s response to critics was truly savage.
- Shook — shaken, astonished, shocked.
I’ve just found out that she’s dating Pete and I’m shook. They didn’t seem to get on well.
- Tea — rumor, gossip.
Call me right back! I got some tea to spill.
- Thick (also there are options thicc, thic) — shapely, seductive.
Rihanna”s new thick body looks totally awesome.
- To be dying — dying of laughter.
This video is hilarious. I’m dying.
- To be on point — perfect, flawless.
She has a great sense of style. Her outfits are always on point.
- To call someone out — to call to account, to demand an explanation.
Calling her out in front of everyone wasn’t fair.
- To fire shots to release barbs in someone’s address.
They had a major argument. Some serious shots were fired.
- To give someone the cold shoulder — to ignore, to treat with contempt.
I really tried to make friends with her but she gave me the cold shoulder.
- To hook up — flirt, to romance.
Only problem is I don’t want to hook up with a stranger.
- To glow up — be beautiful, be transformed.
She really glowed up after changing her haircut.
- To have a crush on — to feel sympathy for anyone.
I have the biggest crush on Steve. I hope he’s single.
- To roast — to ridicule, to criticize.
She was roasted so hard she had to delete her Facebook profile.
- To slay — to do something cool.
You totally slayed it!
- To stand someone up — up, do not come out.
After spending two hours in a bar waiting for my date I realized that she’d stood me up.
- To stay woke is to be aware of the most important events and social problems.
To live a full life, I stay woke.
- To throw shade is to respond with disapproval, insult.
I can’t believe he publicly called her that. He just threw some serious shade.