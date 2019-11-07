To stop the deportation and to dissolve ICE: the presidential candidate presented his immigration plan
The candidate in US presidents from Democratic party, Bernie Sanders published a comprehensive immigration plan, which intends to implement in case he wins the election. The document provides for a moratorium on deportations, “restructuring” of existing bodies of immigration control, the granting of full social security to illegal immigrants and the introduction of program placement in the United States at least 50,000 “climate refugees” a year. About the intricacies of the plan, the newspaper writes Fox News.
“My father as a refugee came to America without a penny in his pocket, to avoid the spread of anti-Semitism and in search of a better life. As a proud son of an immigrant, I know that my father’s story is the story of many Americans today,” Sanders said in a press release.
“When I’m in the White house, we will stop the hatred of our brothers and sisters-the immigrants, put an end to the separation of families and reunite children with their parents. We will stop the raids by ICE agents who terrorize our communities. My first day as President I will use Executive power to protect our immigrant communities and will cancel all the terrible innovations of trump,” he added.
Your plan Bernie Sanders was in conjunction with several illegal immigrants who came under the protection from deportation through the DACA program, former President Barack Obama.
Sanders pledges to expand legal status of persons who may participate in the DACA program and to provide assistance to parents. He also promises to use Executive power to allow illegal immigrants who have lived in the country for five years or more, to remain “free from the threat of deportation.”
On the first day of the presidency of Sanders, he also intends to introduce a moratorium on deportation until then, until a full audit of the “current and past practice and policy.” He also promises to put an end to politicians trump, such as Protocols on the protection of migrants (MPP), actions against the cities of refuge and the public charge rule, which prevents the issuance of green cards to people receiving or planning to receive assistance from the state.
Then, Sanders wants to provide a “path to citizenship” through Congress for all illegal immigrants living in America, and to “old or minor offenses” did not prevent illegal immigrants to go this route.
As President, Sanders plans to change the criminal liability for illegal border crossing on the civil violation. It will also stop the detention of those not convicted of violent crimes.
Among other things, it will establish a Federal grant program in the amount of 14 billion dollars for the legal protection of the poor immigrants, “at every stage of the judicial process” will provide access to services, translation and interpretation.
He’s going to develop a new program to “welcome migrants displaced by climate change”, and during his first year tenure to achieve the adoption of at least 50 000 environmental refugees. In addition, he wants to increase aid to the countries of Central and South America, to Fund programs to fight corruption, repression and poverty, as well as remove restrictions from refugees.
As for the agencies that enforce immigration laws, Sanders promises to “restructure” the Department of homeland security.
Part of this plan includes the reorganization of ICE and CBP, the two principal agencies involved in the enforcement of immigration law both in the community and at the border. Issues concerning deportation and enforcement, will return to the Department of justice, customs, in the Treasury, and issues of citizenship in the State Department.
Border measures will focus on “stemming the flow of firearms in ports of entry that contribute to the development of opioid epidemic and ensuring compliance with labour standards at the border and the end human trafficking now”. Measures such as DNA testing and facial recognition technology, will be canceled.
Those immigrants, illegal or not, who are in the country, while Sanders is planned to be included in social security and health care.
Sanders promises that his plan “Medicare for all” and “College for all” will be available regardless of immigration status. He also wants to organize free meals at schools and universities — Breakfast, lunch, dinner (and snacks) — regardless of immigration status.
In addition, he intends to “introduce a disciplinary sanction in schools where there were cases of maltreatment of African Americans and Latinos. And he wants Congress adopted a law that opens the illegal immigrants all social welfare programs.
Sanders plans to streamline legal channels of immigration and to reduce fees.
It is still unknown to what extent other contenders in the race for the presidency in 2020 would agree with the plan of Sanders.