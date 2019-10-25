To Syria from Chechnya arrived 300 military police (PHOTO)

About 300 soldiers of the military police of the Armed forces, stationed in Chechnya, arrived in Syria to perform spetszadach, reports “Interfax” with reference to the defense Ministry.

Russian military police, flew to Syria from an airfield in North Ossetia and will soon begin to provide security and maintain law and order, patrolling assigned areas, and assist in the withdrawal of Kurdish self-defense groups and their weapons 30 km from the Syrian-Turkish border. The most trained servicemen with experience in such surgeries and trained the military police in Vladikavkaz.

In addition, from the Rostov region and Krasnodar region on the base Hamim delivered more than 20 armored vehicles “Tiger” and “Typhoon-U”, which the Russian military police will perform tasks.

October 22, following the results of negotiations of presidents of Russia and Turkey to Sochi adopted the Memorandum, according to which the units of the military police moved to the Syrian-Turkish border. According to experts, the Russian military police play a key role in the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on Syria.

Russian military police will be located outside the borders of the operation “the Source of peace”. Their task is to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish troops 30 kilometers from the border. This aside for a week. This will be followed by a joint Russian-Turkish patrol 10-kilometer zone on the West and East from the area of operation of the Turkish army, except the city of Kamyshla – there is one of the largest refugee camps.